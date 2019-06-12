Advocate: Report on firefighter deaths will help save lives

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- A firefighter advocate says a federal safety agency's report on the deaths of two York firefighters last year will help to save lives.

Jerry Ozog is with the Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Institute, and he's a former trainer for firefighters and EMS workers. He says the recent report by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health will provide long-term help.

"People need to look at the report and think about the tragedy that Zach and Ivan had that day," Ozog said.

The report says several contributing factors led to the deaths of Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. The firefighters were putting out hotspots in the Weaver Organ Building the day after a fire when the building collapsed on March 22, 2018.

The report states that firefighters went back into a building that had already sustained partial structural collapses. The report also states that large hoses were not successful in putting out some deep seeded fires and the building had inactive sprinklers.

"This is not about pointing fingers and blame," said Ozog, "Firefighters will read the report and learn from it."