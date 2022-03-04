YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a reported shooting occurred in York on Thursday, March 3.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the shooting took place in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street at around 3:15 p.m. A 20-year-old man was shot in his vehicle by unknown suspects.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time

Anyone with information about this incident should contact York City Police at 717-849-2204, or by submitting a tip, here.