Alabama taking 50th Anniversary Tour to York State Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Country rock band Alabama will be riding into the York State Fair’s Grandstand Stage for a performance on July 25 at 7 p.m.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Alabama has had 43 number one singles and over 80 million album sales during their career, and is also inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Alongside those stats, the band has proudly received over 170 Grammy’s, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Alabama will be joined by Jake Hoot, winner of season 17 of “The Voice.” Hoot is a rising star in the country world whose debut EP, “Love Out of Time,” features a duet with Kelly Clarkson. Hoot’s EP reached number two on the iTunes All Genre and Country Albums charts.

Tickets for this performance go on sale Saturday, June 26, at 9 a.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65, which includes Fair admission on July 25. Tickets are available by phone and on the York State Fair website.