Alliance Fire and Rescue Services sees early benefits to fire company merger

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Two halves are now a whole.

Alliance Fire Company in York County is operating at full staff after officers were sworn in on Wednesday night.

The Felton and Red Lion Fire Departments merged into Alliance Fire and Rescue Services in December after months of consideration.

With volunteers dwindling nationwide and expenses increasing, the departments found that merging was the best bet, and they’ve already seen savings.

“What is yours today won’t be yours tomorrow. That’s why we did what we’re doing because we were both on a path where we really didn’t have a good future, and now our future is bright,” Chief Scott Gingrich said.

By combining their insurance policies alone, the new department has saved $14,000. They also have a plan moving forward. A 28-acre property and building were donated to the company for fundraising purposes.

“It doesn’t take a lot of our manpower hours. It’s less strain on our volunteers, yet we still have an income coming from this. This will help pay the bills,” Alliance Fire and Rescue Services president Dick Sterner said.

Alliance Fire and Rescue is entirely volunteer-based. They said they will cover the same areas they did before just as well, and maybe a little bit better.