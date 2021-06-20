Altoona resident to represent Pennsylvania at Miss America competition

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After arriving in York earlier this week for three nights of competition, Meghan Sinisi of Altoona will be waving hello to the 100th Miss America Competition in December.

The competition brought together 22 candidates from across Pennsylvania for the Miss Pennsylvania title and the opportunity to go forward to the national stage in Connecticut later this year. Sinisi came into the Miss Pennsylvania competition as Miss Central Pennsylvania, headquartered in Lewistown, Mifflin County.

Sinisi is a graduate of Syracuse University and University of Missouri. In the competition, she was proud to present her Social Impact Initiative, which is inspiring Autism acceptance. She was able to participate in Red Carpet Runway and On-stage Question and Talent, which she performed a baton twirling routine.

In addition to moving on to the Miss America competition, Sinisi will receive a $10,000 scholarship, presented by York businesswoman and community leader Chloe Eichelberger. Hanover Auto Team will provide the new Miss Pennsylvania a Volkswagen Taos to help travel through the Commonwealth during her year-long reign.

In Saturday’s competition, finalists included first runner-up Alysa Bainbridge of Leesport, second runner-up Abigail Bachman of Hanover, third runner-up Elaine Ficarra of Glenmoore, and fourth runner-up Jayden Moffa of Latrobe.

On the Miss Teen Pennsylvania side, Jaylen Baron of Eagleville will represent Pennsylvania at the Teen Competition in Orlando this July. Baron received a $7,000 scholarship from the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation.

“We’re beyond thrilled to provide thousands of dollars in scholarships to the young women participating in the Miss America program in Pennsylvania and recognizing their accomplishments here in York, Pa.,” Executive Director Deborah E. Butcher said.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Miss America, the Miss Pa. Scholarship Foundation awarded a $100 scholarship to all Miss and Teen candidates who participated in the York event.