Amazon to no longer deliver to area in New Freedom citing 'safety concerns'

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Amazon has a problem with a Borough in York County but the reason is a mystery. The company will no longer deliver to New Freedom, zip code 17349.

A resident sent abc27 the emails between him and Amazon customer service, which said the company said they will no longer send drivers there out of safety concerns.

