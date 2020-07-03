Amazon to no longer deliver to area in New Freedom citing ‘safety concerns’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Amazon has a problem with a Borough in York County but the reason is a mystery. The company will no longer deliver to New Freedom, zip code 17349.
A resident sent abc27 the emails between him and Amazon customer service, which said the company said they will no longer send drivers there out of safety concerns.
LATEST STORIES
- Gov. Wolf reminds that ‘masks are mandatory’
- Dauphin County Prison sees significant increase in COVID cases after mass testing
- Wolf’s mask order inflames partisan fight over virus