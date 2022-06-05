YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Springettsbury Township Police Department, York County.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is searching for Mya Campbell, a black female, age 2, 2 feet 4 inches tall, 25 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress. She was last seen on June 5, 2022, at 3:32 PM on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

She was reported abducted by Maria McKenzie, age 27, a white female, five feet six inches tall, 100 lbs, blonde hair, and blue eyes. McKenzie was wearing a brown jacket. McKenzie is to be driving a silver in color 2005 Suzuki XL7 bearing Pennsylvania registration LXG5500.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

You can also submit a tip through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by clicking here.