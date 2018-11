American flag returns to Penn Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York's newest and largest American flag now flies in Penn Park.

The last time anyone raised a flag on the park's 100-foot flagpole was six years ago.

City leaders decided to make things right for this Veterans Day and purchased a flag that's 20 feet wide and 30 feet long.

William Penn's Junior ROTC and several veteran groups helped raise that flag on Monday.

The York County Department of Veterans Affairs will be in charge of replacing the flag when needed.