American Junior Golf all-star tournament takes place in York despite the heat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hot weather did not stop some of the best junior golfers from hitting the links and the event has called York County home for the third year in a row.

The American Junior Golf Association’s all-star tournament takes place at Regents’ Glen Country Club, and golfers come as far away as Thailand.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Organizers say it is no coincidence the event keeps finding its way to York.

“Once we got here, they supported us and they rooted for us to succeed and they gave us everything we needed,” Jacob Kennedy, tournament coordinator or American Junior Golf Association said. “The volunteer base and the community base around here is awesome. I mean, they really want us to be here.”

The tournament continues tomorrow, July 8.