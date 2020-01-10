Animal Rescue: Cats found alive in tied plastic bags in Dillsburg

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County animal rescue said one of its volunteers found a cat and a kitten inside separate plastic bags tied shut inside a box on Thursday night.

Speranza Animal Rescue said the box was near a motel on Route 15 in Dillsburg.

The cats were cold and terrified when they were found but were taken to a veterinarian, given their first round of shots, and are overall healthy.

The older cat has a home pending.

The animal rescue is urging people to stop and check bags or boxes along roads for abandoned animals.