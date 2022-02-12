Annual Home and Garden show held in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hope is that spring weather is right around the corner, and that is a good time for people to work on their homes and their gardens.

People from around the region gathered at the Weis Arena at the York Fairgrounds for the 54th annual York Home and Garden show.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Organizers say people can check out home improvement options. Also, there are plenty of ideas for those with or without a green thumb to spruce up their gardens,

“We have over 122 vendors this year. That is more than double last year and what the homeowners can expect to see and speak to local contractors and learn what they have and get their schedules to get these products and get scheduled.” Laurie Lourie said, who is part of the York County Builders Association.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. The home and garden show ends Sunday, Feb, 13 at 3 p.m.