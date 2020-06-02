Another protest planned in York Tuesday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Another protest will be held in York Tuesday evening following the death of George Floyd.

The protest is set for 5 p.m. on the first block of North George Street. Organizers say it is a peaceful protest.

Monday night hundreds of people began a march at Penn Park, moved to the police station, then became a parade down George Street, which still had cars occupying the road. The roads were not blocked off, which meant that vehicles had to yield way for protestors.

The march took a violent turn when a fight broke out between a protester and a driver. Several people swarmed around the car in a scuffle. The commotion eventually resulted in someone jumping on the vehicle and shattering the rear window.

