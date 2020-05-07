Apple working with York-based firm to accelerate COVID-19 testing

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo the Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple is releasing a new iPhone that will be dramatically cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall at a time when the economy was booming and the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t forcing consumers to cut back on their spending. The second-generation iPhone SE announced Wednesday, April 15, 2020, will sell for as little as $399. That’s a 40% markdown from the most affordable iPhone 11 unveiled last year.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Apple announced a new effort to support accelerated COVID-19 testing capabilities in the U.S. with the help of a York-based firm.

Apple is awarding $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for hospitals across the United States.

COPAN is a global player in the field of specimen collection and preservation for infectious disease diagnostics. The company’s sample collection kits have revolutionized the diagnostic industry and play a critical role in the COVID-19 testing process.

Apple is sourcing equipment and materials for COPAN Diagnostics from companies across the U.S. including equipment Apple is helping design from K2 Kinetics, based in York, and MWES in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

K2 Kinetics in York is an automation firm and specializes in automated processing and packaging.

“We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything we can to help medical workers, patients, and communities support the global response to COVID-19,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “COPAN is one of the world’s most innovative manufacturers of sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing, and we’re thrilled to partner with them so they can expand as we work to address this critical issue for our nation. I couldn’t be prouder of our teams for bringing all of their energy, passion, and innovative spirit to supporting the country’s COVID-19 response.”

In addition to this new announcement, Apple supports over 42,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, with more than 250 suppliers.

