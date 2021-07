YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s mayor gave an update on Monday on the officer accused of mocking George Floyd’s murder at a party last year.

On Facebook, Mayor Helfrich said an arbitrator decided that 26-year-old Officer Clayton Swartz can return to work. A law enforcement trial board had previously cleared Swartz of wrongdoing.

Mayor Helfrich is now going to wait for a court’s decision on whether to follow the arbitrator’s decision.