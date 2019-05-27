Armed man wanted for crimes in York, West York Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Isaiah Valenti [ + - ] Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are looking for a man wanted for several crimes in York and West York, as well as fleeing officers in the city on Monday.

Isaiah Valenti, of York, was driving a gray 2018 Ford Fusion he wasn't authorized to use when officers attempted a stop at 10 a.m. Valenti fled at a high rate of speed, drove recklessly, and ran stop signs to get away from the officers, police said.

Valenti is wanted for robbery and terroristic threats in York, for kidnapping and unlawful restraint in West York, and by State Parole. Additional charges regarding Monday's incident are pending.

Police said Valenti was seen with a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should text YORKTIPS and a message to 847411.