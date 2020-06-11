Live Now
Arrest made in Gifford Pinchot State Park homicide

York

by: WHTM Staff

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State police have made an arrest in the death of Lauren Gallagher after her body was found Monday. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

Jolie Danielle Harris was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide, state police say. Harris is accused of killing Gallagher and is now in custody.

Gallagher, 37, of Broomall, was found dead in a campground in the area of 800 East Camping Area Road and according to state police, she left her residence on June 5 but never returned.

The York County Coroner’s Office determined that she died from sharp force trauma to the neck.

