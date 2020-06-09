Live Now
Arrest made in West Locust Street shooting in York

York

by: WHTM Staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York police say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occured Friday night on the 600 block of West Locust Street.

Police arrived at the scene around 11:37 p.m. where they discovered Eugene Hampton, who had been shot. Hampton was taken to York hospital to treat his injuries.

After further investigation, police discovered Hampton was armed during the shooting and a search warrant found that he was in possession of a large amount of marijuana in his car.

Hampton was charged with attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, felons not to possess a firearm, and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

