Arrest made in West York shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on the first block of Dewey Street on Saturday night.

Shavar Pough was arrested Thursday for participating in the shooting.

West York police determined Pough, 23, was accompanied by Emahn Weedon when they were approached by two people. One of them pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot Pough several times but only hit him once in the foot. Pough fired back several shots as everyone ran in opposite directions.

Pough was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony history and was charged for doing so. He also faces additional charges from a search warrant that yielded more guns, ammunition, drugs, and evidence of a drug vending operation.

Police are still looking for Weedon and the other individuals involved in the shooting.