Arrest made in York City homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police have made an arrest in the homicide death of Shylique Folk, after months of investigation.

Police responded to the 400 block of Smith Street for a reported shooting on February 17, just before 6 p.m. There they discovered Folk, 19, was killed from gunshot wounds.

Detectives began investigating and identified 18-year-old Donovan Lucret following witness information and video surveillance.

Lucret was charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license, among other related crimes.

York City police arrested Lucret Tuesday on the 600 block of East Market Street with assistance from U.S. Marshalls, York County detectives, and the county response team.