As snow slows down in York roads may become icy, PennDOT won’t stop for stuck drivers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The snow is measuring more than 8 inches in some areas of York County but the snowfall is starting to slow down.
Roads are clearing up but a big concern right now is ice forming on the roads causing unsafe driving conditions.
PennDOT says when they are coming through and see a stuck car they cannot stop for you, you will have to call a tow truck to get out of that situation.
