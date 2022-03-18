PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire in York County has killed at least one person on Friday afternoon.

According to York County Dispatch, a call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a house fire with entrapment on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road. Northeastern Fire Company was the first on the scene. Eventually, the coroner was called but there is no word on the exact number of deaths and/or injuries.

Northern York County Regional Police along with the State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they are available.