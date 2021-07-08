Attempted sexual assault at Giant grocery store in York under investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An attempted sexual assault and rape took place at the Giant grocery store on Pauline Drive in York Township early in the evening of Wednesday, July 7.

According to the police report, the suspect approached the victim and made sexual comments and then tried to force himself onto her. The suspect fled the store on a bicycle

The victim reported that she did not know the suspect prior to the attempted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-0477 or at 1-800-722-0991. Or, call the York police department’s main number at 717-741-1259.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.