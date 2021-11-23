Attorney encouraging people not to rush to judgement in Vicosa murder-suicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Robert Vicosa kidnapped and later shot and killed his two young daughters, Aaminah and Giana along with his accomplice, Tia Bynum, and then himself.

The children’s mother recently filed a private criminal complaint against the York Area Regional Police Chief, Timothy Damon. She accused Damon of stopping an approved emergency protection from abuse order from being served against Vicosa on Nov. 14. The victim says she has been given no explanation as to why it took so long for the search warrant and PFA to be executed.

Devon Jacob is a national civil rights attorney and former police officer. He says it’s important not to pass judgment at this point. “It is important to ask those questions and they deserved to be answered,” Jacob said. “But it does not mean the target of the questions engaged in wrongdoing.”

Jacob says it applauds York County District Attorney Dave Sunday for handing the case to the Attorney General and he says if they don’t move forward with charges, the victim still has an opportunity to pursue criminal charges through the Court of Common Pleas and seek relief through civil court.