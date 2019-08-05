Attorney reacts to contractor’s planned suit over Mt. Rose Interchange project

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Local attorneys are reacting after contractors responsible for delays to the Mt. Rose Interchange construction project announced plans to sue the state.

PennDOT has been withholding money to penalize the contractors, who claim that’s illegal. The transportation department is withholding almost $25,000 from Cherry Hill Contractors for every day the project goes unfinished.

Cherry Hill says it’s unlawful, but lawyers say it would be a tough case for the company to win.

“What I can see, PennDOT s acting responsibly and they are trying to protect the taxpayer,” said George Margetas, an attorney who is not directly tied to the case. “I’m a York County resident and I don’t like what’s going on there, but I don’t think we can blame our politicians if everything is true that we are hearing.”

Before taking legal action, Cherry Hill will have the case reviewed by an independent state board.