YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Few things have the power to bring crowds together quite like shiny cars at deep discounts, and those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force’s auction a huge hit with the community.

“It’s a hit or miss, each auction as far as what’s out here but yeah people come out here for an opportunity to get a good deal,” said Kyle King, Chief Administrator with the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Up for sale this year were nearly 30 cars and motorcycles as well as about 30 electronic items such as Apple Watches and game consoles. All of the items were seized during drug investigations and are now heading to new homes.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Sure, these buyers win big at the auction block, but the task force itself is the biggest winner. The auction helps fund their work to get drugs off the York County streets, offsetting costs that would normally go to taxpayers.

“Overtime costs for officers whether it be county detectives, local municipal officers, for our building or for tools or technology or equipment that the officers use,” said King.

For the buyers, at a time when money is tight and the used vehicle market is a mess, this auction can be a lifeline.

“People are in need of cars. you know sometimes people can’t afford to go to the dealership to be able to do so coming out here and being able to provide a sustainable car to be able to go to your job if you might have lost one is a big reason everyone is out here today,” said CJ Johnson of York.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

If you missed this auction, don’t worry. It happens twice a year and your next chance is Black Friday later this year on Nov. 25.