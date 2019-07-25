Audit recommends new management at York County 911

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An audit of York County’s 911 center suggests ongoing staffing issues are an emergency that would be handled best by new management.

The audit by New Jersey-based IXP says there are too many managers and not enough dispatchers properly trained to handle emergency calls, which leads to confusion among first responders.

IXP recommends that the county outsource its 911 center to improve daily operations.

Managers said they don’t want to see their jobs replaced.

“We do not want to be penalized by losing the benefits we worked hard to acquire because attempts to fix the issues have not been supported,” 911 center manager Lisa Witmer said. “We agree that culture change is needed, but we assure you privatization of the administrative managerial staff is not the answer.”

County commissioners have not agreed to outsource management but agree they need to make changes soon.

“We want to make sure that we are using best practices and make sure that we are more efficient and effective,” Commissioner Susan Byrnes said.