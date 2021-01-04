Authorities investigating a fatal fire that claimed one life in Manheim Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County house fire claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday evening. The single-family home was located in the 6700 block of Lineboro Rd. in Manheim Township.

The Lineboro Fire Department responded to the fire. around 11:00 p.m. when the body was found deceased inside of the home. He was the sole resident of the home.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, though, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.