Authorities: Man threatened governor over business closures

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man angry with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic will face charges after he threatened the governor.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rocco Anthony Naples, of Pleasant Unity in Westmoreland County, has been charged with a felony count of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters and related misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment.

York County authorities announced the charges Tuesday. They say the threat was made Friday when Naples called Wolf’s former business, Wolf Home Products.

Naples has not been arraigned or had his bail set, and it wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

