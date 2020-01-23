Auto sales business defrauded 64 customers, prosecutors say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Four family members who operated a former used auto sales business in York Township are accused of defrauding dozens of customers.

State prosecutors say Dean Matthew Lake, 28, of York; his brother Michael L. Lake II, 34, of Dallastown; their father Michael Lake, 57, of York; and their cousin Dean Michael Lake, 27, of Dallastown, conspired together to benefit financially by altering sales documents and overcharging customers of D&M Auto Sales.

Also charged is their former office manager, 57-year-old Ruth Hutchinson, of Red Lion.

Each of the five is charged with two felony counts each of corrupt organizations, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and theft by deception.

State prosecutors say when customers bought vehicles, D&M changed the agreed-upon sales price by filling out a second financing agreement with an increased price and forged customer signatures. The paperwork often included sales tax and tags, fees that had already been paid by the customers in the form of a check, cash, or a credit card, resulting in the customers being double-charged.

Customers were also charged for fees above the amount allowable by PennDOT, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say they identified 64 customers whose financing paperwork was increased by either changing the sales price, double charging for taxes and tags, increased fees, or all three.

Dean Matthew Lake admitted to investigators that D&M intentionally added extra fees and double-charged customers. He said double-charging made the numbers to lenders look better, so the dealership received more money, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said the alterations to financing agreements and fraudulent charges resulted in D&M profiting $70,993.53.

Additionally, customers purchased 38 vehicles in which GAP insurance and/or service contracts were added without their knowledge.

GAP insurance covers the difference between what a vehicle is worth and the amount the customer owes in case the vehicle is totaled in an accident. D&M received a commission of $130 to $175 from the finance company if a customer purchased GAP or a service contract.

In total, D&M received $6,370 in commission for adding the unwanted coverage, prosecutors said.

In 14 vehicle sales, prosecutors said D&M failed to send required paperwork to PennDOT for registration within 20 days of purchase and changed sale dates to make it look as though they were compliant.

Hutchinson conspired with her employer to change the PennDOT paperwork to stay within compliance, authorities said.