Baltimore detective took own life, Maryland State Police say

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – Maryland State Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Baltimore police Detective Sean Suiter, a York County resident killed by a gunshot in 2017.

The investigation determined that Suiter’s death is a suicide, Baltimore television station WMAR reported.

Authorities launched a massive manhunt after Suiter, 43, died from a bullet wound to his head on Nov. 15, 2017. Police said Suiter had approached a suspicious man while on a case and was shot with his own gun during a struggle.

Suiter, a married father of five, lived in Conewago Township. A reward for information leading to his killer reached $215,000. No suspect was ever found.

Ten months later, in August 2018, an independent review board issued a report that said the fatal shot was likely self-inflicted. Suiter died hours before he was to testify in front of a grand jury investigating police corruption.

The state medical examiner’s office has ruled Suiter’s death a homicide and has not changed that determination.

With the release of the Maryland State Police investigation, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the investigation into how Suiter died is officially closed, WMAR reported.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.