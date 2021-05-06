Biglerville man pinned at Straban Township Sheetz gas pump dies

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the York County Coroner’s Office confirmed Steven Walde — injured as a result of being pinned to a gas pump at a Sheetz in Straban Township, Adams County — has died.

On March 18, 2021, Walde and another individual were pumping gas at 30 Camp Letterman Drive when a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the Sheetz parking lot and proceeded to hit Walde, pinning him between his own vehicle and the pump.

Walde, 70, of Biglerville, was transported to York WellSpan hospital following the incident. On Thursday, May 6, York Co. Coroner Pam Gay confirmed Walde’s death.

The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

Pa. State Police continues to investigate the incident.