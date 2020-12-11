Bikes for Tykes: York bicycle shop restores bikes for local kids in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Gung Ho Bikes in York has been collecting bicycles all year and spent the past two nights repairing them to be given to local organizations on Thursday morning.

Jay Zech, co-owner of Gung Ho Bikes, says local businesses like his do their part to give back to the community.

Over the last several months, Zech and his employees donated their time to fix the bikes for the Bikes for Tikes fundraiser.

“I just want to come out and help get back to the community and also spend a good night hanging out with a lot of my coworkers,” said Josh Coleman, a volunteer for Gung Ho Bikes.

The majority of Gung Ho Bikes employees spent the past couple of days volunteering, so much so that one night, only one of the employees in the building was technically on the clock to assist in-person customers.

“Every bicycle that we get is utilized in someway,” one Gung Ho Bike employee said. “We get them in safe condition, we make sure that the brakes are working […] that whoever gets these bikes when they can ride it, they can feel safe.”

Ultimately, Gung Ho Bike volunteers are happy knowing the repaired bikes are going to a good cause.

“We love bikes we want everyone to love bikes and it’s gives us a chance to keep bikes out of the dumpster and put them into peoples hands that really need them,” Zech said.

When the volunteers are finished with the repairs, the bikes will go to children in need during the holiday season. Rather than worrying about putting food on the table or spending money on Christmas gifts, Gung Ho Bikes ensures that local children have something to look forward to on Christmas day.

According to York City School District official Angie Wetzel, the bikes were collected on Thursday and will be distributed to the kids next week.