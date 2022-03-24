YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, March 24, the final vote on an amendment that would help a long-time York County skating center rebuild will take place. As of now, a zoning ordinance in West Manchester Township is delaying this from happening and making it more costly.

Previously reported by abc27, the cause of the large fire that took place at Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center in January remains under investigation. The owner, Frank Quentin, employees, and long-time customers were devastated.

Now, Quentin wants to rebuild, however, one of the West Manchester Township supervisors Ron Ruman says a nearly 40-year-old zoning law is slowing the rebuild process down and making it expensive. The center, which has been in the family since 1969, was converted from a bowling alley five years ago.

While this was allowed before because the businesses existed prior to when the law was adopted, a local commercial zoning law now applies and a variance is needed to get around it. Ruman says this can be an expensive process.

Instead, Ruman wants to change the ordinance. His amendment would make it possible for a business or home to rebuild without applying for a variance.

A public hearing and final vote on the amendment will take place Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the West Manchester Township building.