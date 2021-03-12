Body of missing woman found in York County after weeklong search

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A weeklong search for a missing 29-year-old ended when her body was discovered in the area she was last seen in York County on Friday.

According to Trooper Kevin Kochka, Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh’s body was discovered near the Heritage Rail Trail County Park at the Glatfelters Station Road Parking Area.

Ebaugh was reported missing on Saturday, March 6. The Pennsylvania State Police along with the assistance of the South-Central PA Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of Pa., Seven Valley Fire Department, and other agencies participated in the search.

The cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is performed. Police say there is no threat to the public.