13 year old Boy dies after stabbing in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A 13-year-old boy died after a stabbing in York City, the coroner said.

The coroner also stated the stabbing happened around 1:30 am Saturday at 1000 block of E. Philadelphia Street.

The young teen, Tre J Hartman, was transported to York hospital where he died of his injuries.

Hartman was visiting family in York.

Investigators are still looking into the situation.