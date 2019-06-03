Boy's stabbing death an accident, mayor says

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Authorities say the death of a 13-year-old boy who died after a stabbing is not a homicide case.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said Monday that Tre J. Hartman was not stabbed by another person. Helfrich called it a horrific accident.

Hartman, of Winter Haven, Florida, was in the city visiting relatives when the accident occurred early Saturday at a home in the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street. He died at a hospital.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said Hartman died of a stab wound to his neck.

York police said after discussions with the district attorney's office, it was determined that there is nothing to indicate anything criminal in nature in the case.