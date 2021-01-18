Brewery Takeover: Local brewery takes over “Miscreation” location in York Co.

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday a Midstate town received some good news after a few weeks of bad luck.

Last week, abc27 reported about Miscreation, a brewery in downtown Hanover, York County, that is closing. Sad news because Miscreation was part of Hanover’s downtown revitalization efforts.

It may be closing, but the space won’t be without a brewery for long.

Another local brewery called Sign of the Horse is taking over Miscreation, while also staying in its original location.

“Hanover is used to having them on the corner. They’ve been there the past several years. So for us, it was important to maintain that local brewery on the corner,” said Brad Wilson, president of Sign of the Horse Brewing Inc.

Sign of the Horse is having a “Tap Takeover” party on Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24 where guests can get their last sip of Miscreation’s old brews. Plus, it’s the last chance to spend any Miscreation gift cards before the new brewery takes over.