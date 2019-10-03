Bridge dedicated to fallen Marine, service dog

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge in York County has been renamed to honor a fallen Marine and the service dog he gave his life trying to save.

The bridge carrying Iron Stone Hill Road over the East Branch Codorus Creek in York Township was officially named the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge during a ceremony Thursday.

Wrinkle was a 2001 graduate of Dallastown Area High School.

“He was raised by this town. He played sports here, graduated from high school here in 2001,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania Adjutant General.

Wrinkle was deployed to Afghanistan as a Special Operations multi-purpose K9 handler. Just 30 days after his deployment in 2011, his barracks caught fire. Wrinkle escaped but ran back into the flames to save his beloved K9 service dog, Tosca.

“He did not waver. He did not bend. He did not hesitate. He did not have time to calculate the risks,” Carrelli said.

“This dedication today is something that is not the end but the beginning in remembering a great man who served his country so well, and who in all truth and honesty, hopefully, we will never, ever forget that service,” Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York) said.

Renaming the bridge to honor Wrinkle and Tosca was the first bill introduced by Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill the Senate.

“One of the greatest privileges of holding elected office is being able to honor and serve people like Christopher and his family,” she said.

