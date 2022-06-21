YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week. They are stabled at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township.

On Saturday, June 25, the group Vision Corps will gives its blind and visually impaired clients the chance to see the horses up close and touch them. There will also be live music and beer sampling on Saturday.

The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person ever day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26.

To meet and greet the horses, check out the public viewing times and what to expect, below:

Tuesday, June 21: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food Trucks: Cheezy Grill, Auntie Anne’s, Farm Show Milkshakes

Food Trucks: G’s Concessions, Auntie Anne’s, Farm Show Milkshakes

Food Trucks: Bricker’s Fries, Auntie Anne’s, Farm Show Milkshakes

Food Trucks: Bricker’s Fries, Auntie Anne’s, Farm Show Milkshakes

Family Fun on the Farm: Scavenger Hunt, Touch a Truck, Wagon Rides, Live Music; plus beer sampling 1-3p

Food Trucks: Bricker’s Fries, J&J Eats, Chicken BBQ by Brian’s Best, Farm Show Milkshakes

Food Trucks: Bricker’s Fries, Farm Show Milkshakes

To learn more about the week-long event, click here.