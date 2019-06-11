Budweiser Clydesdales return to York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in York County.

The iconic team is scheduled to make several appearances this week.

“I delayed leaving for a trip to come and spend some time with them today,” Sherry Hetrick said.

Since the 1930s, the horses have toured American towns big and small.

“It’s just another thing that we get to see to prove that there is so much beauty around us,” Hetrick said. “They don’t always take the time to do that, and doing this shares the beauty that they get to live in every day.”

Their handlers say the team of eight must not only look the same but must also be excellent entertainers.

“We want them to have a pretty mellow personality for the most part but yet have that excitement factor when they are out there,” Clydesdale ambassador Nick Green said. “When they are working, we want them to look the part, be excited, and enjoy what they do.”

There will be public viewings at Brewery Products, at 1017 North Sherman Street in York, ​​​​​​from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Clydesdales will parade through York on Wednesday and in Dallastown on Friday, both beginning at 6 p.m.

Single horse appearances are scheduled at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Battlefield Harley-Davidson in Gettysburg on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.