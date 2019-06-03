Budweiser Clydesdales to return to York

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to York County.

The iconic team is scheduled to make several appearances next week, according to Brewery Products Company's Facebook page.

There will be several public viewings at Brewery Products, at 1017 North Sherman Street in York, ​​​​​​from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 11, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12-14.

The Clydesdales will parade through York on Wednesday, June 12 and in Dallastown on Friday, June 14, both beginning at 6 p.m.

Single horse appearances are scheduled at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Battlefield Harley-Davidson in Gettysburg on Sunday, June 16, from 1-3 p.m.