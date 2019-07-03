Building supplier bringing new plant to York County

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Carter Lumber, an Ohio-based building materials supplier with 142 locations across 12 states, has selected York County to establish its first manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The company will purchase and renovation of a 64,300-square-foot warehouse in Penn Township Industrial Park.

Wolf said Carter Lumber has committed to investing at least $6 million into the project, which is expected to create 35 new, full-time jobs at the new manufacturing facility and retain 177 existing jobs across the state over the next three years. Carter Lumber operates 14 retail and showroom locations across Pennsylvania.

Renovations to the warehouse are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Carter Lumber also plans to purchase over five acres of adjacent property for future expansion.

Carter Lumber received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for the project. The proposal includes a $70,000 grant, $70,000 in job creation tax credits, and a $15,750 workforce development grant to help the company train employees.