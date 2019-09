YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York Bureau of Health announces due to circumstances beyond their control, they are cancelling the free flu clinic Saturday.

The free flu clinic was set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at York City Hall.

Due to the extenuating circumstances, The City of York apologizes for any inconvenience.

There is no word if this clinic will be rescheduled.