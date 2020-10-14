Business owner asks York leaders to better address crime after overnight homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in York while a local business owner is calling on them to tackle the high level of crime in that neighborhood.

New businesses take on lots of challenges, but Nu Era Take Out owner Leon Sinirath didn’t expect neighborhood crime to be one of them.

“We just opened recently and so far it’s been like shootings after shootings,” Sinirath said. “For myself, it’s very hard because doing a business. It’s very hard with all this stuff going on.”

When he came into his store on Wednesday, he learned that police were investigating a deadly shooting at a home just across the street.

He says crime is common in the area, which really impacts business.

“Oh yeah, I’d say it affects business a lot because especially they always hear it on the news and on the internet,” Sinirath said.

Now he’s calling on local leaders to address that crime.

“For the safety of us and everybody else, to run a business on the west side. If they can promote or do something to clean up this part of town, it would be nice,” Sinirath said.

Sgt. Daniel Lentz with the York City Police Department said they take those concerns seriously and want everyone to feel safe in their neighborhood.

“We are here for everybody and we do everything that we can to make the whole community safe,” Lentz said.

So far, police have not made any arrests in connection with the homicide. They also haven’t released the victim’s name to the public.

Detectives are interested in speaking with any witnesses. If you have any information for them you can email Det. Shermeyer at tshermey@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 ‬

