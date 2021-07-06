Campbell Snacks to host job fair July 14, pay upwards of $20

FILE – In this June 19, 2010 photo, people walk along inside the new building at the Campbell Soup Co. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Snacks is set to host a job fair on July 14 with 100 job opportunities paying between $16.60 and $20.90 per hour with benefits.

The company announced Tuesday that packers, packaging material handlers, machine operators, warehouse roles and other opportunities are available.

The job fair will be held on July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 York Street. Interviews will be held on the spot.

With offices, a major manufacturing site and a Center of Excellence for Pretzel R&D in Hanover, Campbell Snacks employs nearly 1,000 in the local community.