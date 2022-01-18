Campusdoor moving headquarters out of Carlisle and into York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s loss is York’s gain after a company called Campusdoor relocated its headquarters. The company, which has about 100 full-time employees, processes loan requests on behalf of other companies. specializing in student loans.

It’s relationship with York college was one reason for the move to downtown York.

“Some of their specific programs, specifically the fact that they have a lot of technology programs, including programming and coding, with a long history of supporting very sophisticated internships on the technology side – that’s important to us as well,” Steve Winnie, CEO of Campusdoor, said.

Campusdoor’s new headquarters is right next to PeoplesBank Park.