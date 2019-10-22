Car crashes into Hellam Township creek

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Wrightsville Fire Department was dispatched to Kreutz Creek Road and West Market Street at 2:36 p.m. Monday, for an accident where a vehicle was reported in a creek.

When authorities arrived, they determined the only person inside the vehicle was pinned by the dashboard and the vehicle had to be stabilized to gain access to the person inside.

After doing so, the individual was then transferred to awaiting EMS units for transport to the trauma center at 3:15 p.m. though it was not confirmed whether the person was severely hurt.