YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Area Regional Police say a take-out customer at Dallastown Family Restaurant crashed their car into the building.

They say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the restaurant on 2695 S. Queen Street causing damage to the building and the car.

Police say everyone is okay and the cause of the crash is unknown.

The restaurant remains open for take-out from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.