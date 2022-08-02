DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police responded to a car that drove into the side of a local bank.
Police say at 11:39 a.m. officers responded to the M&T Bank for a vehicle into the building. Officers found an employee who was pinned under a desk underneath the car.
The driver of the vehicle was also confined inside the vehicle.
Both people suffered minor injuries and were extricated by fire department personnel.
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.