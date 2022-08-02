DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police responded to a car that drove into the side of a local bank.

Police say at 11:39 a.m. officers responded to the M&T Bank for a vehicle into the building. Officers found an employee who was pinned under a desk underneath the car.

The driver of the vehicle was also confined inside the vehicle.





Both people suffered minor injuries and were extricated by fire department personnel.