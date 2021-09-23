Carroll Township Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Carroll Township Police in York County is searching for an armed robbery suspect seen on surveillance at Citizens Bank in Dillsburg demanding money while displaying a handgun.

Police say around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday a man walked into the Citizens Bank on Baltimore St. in Dillsburg, where he showed a note to the teller and demanded money while holding a handgun.

He was wearing a face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a black hat with a logo on the front. He left through the back doors and ran across W. Harrisburg St. before getting into a blue Dodge Avenger with dark tinted windows.

If anyone saw anything they’re asked to contact police through York County Control at (717) 854-5571.